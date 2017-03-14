Dan White and Associates 1786 Wilmington Pike Glen Mills, PA Financial Advisory Services - MapQuest

Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor Request for Statements of Interest: Programs To Support Inclusive Political and Economic Reform, https://www.mapquest.com/us/pennsylvania/business-glen-mills/dan-white-and-associates-277125616 Religious Freedom and Human Rights in Burma

September 21, 2016

I. Requested Statements of Interest Objectives

The Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor (DRL) announces a Request for Statements of Interest (RSOI) from organizations interested in submitting Statements of Interest (SOI) for programs that support the policy objective to 1) Increase transparency and accountability in Burma; and 2) Increase religious freedom and respect for religious and ethnic diversity in Burma.

PLEASE NOTE: DRL strongly encourages applicants to immediately access www.grantsolutions.gov or www.grants.gov in order to obtain a username and password. GrantSolutions.gov is highly recommended for all submissions and is DRL's preferred system for receiving applications. To register with GrantSolutions.gov for the first time, Please refer to the Proposal Submission Instructions for Statements of Interest at: http://www.state.gov/j/drl/p/c12302.htm.

The submission of a SOI is the first step in a two-part process. Applicants must first submit a SOI, which is a concise, 3-page concept note designed to clearly communicate a program ide...