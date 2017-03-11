Planning Advisor

The main financial market in the U.S. is the securities market. This is made up of stock, bond, and options markets. There are similar markets in most other major economies throughout the world. The common feature is that the price of an investment vehicle at any time is from an equilibrium between the forces of supply and demand. As new information about the returns and risk becomes available, changes in supply and demand could result in a new market price. The financial markets streamline the process of bringing the suppliers and demanders of funds together, and allow transactions to be made quickly and at a fair price. Suppliers of funds can transfer their resources to the demanders through financial institutions, financial markets, or in direct transactions. Financial institutions can participate in financial markets as either suppliers or demanders.

Suppliers & Demanders of Funds

Individuals, business, and government are key players in the investment process. Each one can be a supplier or demander of funds. In order for the economy to grow and prosper, funds need to be available to qualified individuals, business, and government. If individuals decided to hoard their extra funds instead of putting them in financial institutions or investing them in financial markets, then the individuals, business, and government in need of the funds would have a much harder time obtaining them. If this hap...

Tags: