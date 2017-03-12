Planning Professional League City Texas

Tips For Renewing Home Insurance Policies At Competetive Rates

Your home is one of your most valuable assets, and it is important to protect that asset with good insurance. But how can you be sure you have a good homeowner's insurance policy? And how do you know what you should avoid? These tips will give you the information you need to make good insurance choices.

If you run a home-based business, you should ask your insurance company if your equipment is covered. Typically, it will only be covered for $2,500, which may not be enough for items like computers or tools. You can add additional coverage, specific to a small home business, for a small increase to your premium.

Lower your homeowner's insurance annual premiums by as much as five percent by maintaining a security system that is directly tied to your neighborhood police station. All that is required to qualify for this discount is to verify that you have central monitoring, which can be through a bill or insurance company contract.

Choose a good home insurance provider. Before purchasing a home insurance policy, review the provider's complaint records and rankings on financial security and customer satisfaction. You should also check out online personal reviews from current and previous customers. This will ensure that you chose a reliable, trustworthy home insurance company.

