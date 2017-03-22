Investment Firm 11th St Lucerne Mines PA

If you are looking for a Stock Investing Tip you have come to the right place. Investing tips come from everywhere and from all sources. From strangers you over hear talking in the store to the gurus on the television.

When we are in a strong bull market, and it seems like the market will not go down no matter what, you can get a great stock investing tip just from throwing a dart at the list of stocks in Investors Business Daily, and come out with a winner.

An Investing Tip can come from an article you read in the newspaper or a magazine. Usually the time you read about it, the stock has already made it's big move. That is when the smart money starts taking their profits and sells to the dump money.

Sometimes investing tips come as a pump and dump. With the smaller priced stocks it does not take much money to buy alot of shares. They will then start talking about, or writing newsletters about how good (pump) the company is just to get people to start buying the stock, and at the same time they are selling (dump) their shares.

If you are getting into the market because of a tip you got, you are bound to lose your hard earned money. Sure you might get lucky a few times, like in a strong bull market, but in the long run you will eventually lose all your money that you set aside for investing.

The best stock investing tip you will ever receive is going to be right here. Do not buy any stock on ...

