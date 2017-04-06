Business Practice

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced today that it has issued an Order extending, by one year, the designation of the utility operated by DTCC-SWIFT as the provider of legal entity identifiers, or LEIs, as required by CFTC's swap data recordkeeping and reporting rules.

