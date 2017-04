The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced today that CFTC Chairman Timothy Massad signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) regarding cooperation with respect to derivatives clearing organizations (DCOs) established in the United States that have applied or that may apply to ESMA for recognition as central counterparties (Recognized CCPs).

