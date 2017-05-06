Planning Guidance East Rutherford

Have you ever bothered to have a look at your credit score? Most of us are not even aware about the importance of maintaining a healthy credit score. If your credit report has a bad credit score rating it's the time you start to improve your credit score rating.

Credit score is just a three digit number but it has a great importance especially when you're thinking for applying a loan. Bank and money lenders check your credit score rating to judge your credit worthiness. Thus it becomes very much important to maintain a healthy credit score and report.

Improve credit score is the best way to extend credit facilities. One of the best ways to improve your credit score is credit score repair. Credit score repair can help you eliminate any bad or negative remarks in your credit report. In order to improve your credit score you can also ask for online credit reports and score that can cost you a small nominal fee. In short improving credit score means increasing your credit score.

Negative remarks require certain time to cease from your credit report. For example, bankruptcy exists for 10 years on your credit report whereas other negative remarks prevail for 7 years. Usually credit score ranges from 300-750 but average credit score lies within 600-750. In order to have good credit score a person must score above 700.

