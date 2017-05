The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) Divisions of Market Oversight (DMO) and Swap and Intermediary Oversight (DSIO) today announced that Yieldbroker, a multilateral swaps trading facility that is licensed and regulated in Australia, has qualified for no-action relief in connection with CFTC No-Action Letter No. 15-29 (see Qualified Australian Licensed Market Letter or QALM Letter under Related Links).

Source link ...

Tags: