Personal Finance Guidance Garrison St Westminster CO 80021

Private money investing involves dealing with real estate companies, entertainment, retail and several other businesses. It basically involves two parties: the borrower and the lender. The lender becomes the investor.

The borrower receives money based on the value of real estate owned by him. Private individuals, trusts and pension funds can try their luck on private money investing. Substantial knowledge and experience of trust deed investing is required and mostly individual investors are good at it.

Everyone wants their money to grow and this is why this form of investing is such a desirable form of investing now. First, their investment in real estate will always pay off. Secondly, it will give regular income derived from the monthly dividend distribution scheme and thirdly, higher results than those available from investing in stocks and bonds. There is something called investor eligibility that you need to meet for this form of investing, and that is determined once you meet the minimum net worth requirements.

Private money investing involves many technicalities i.e. the lending process, funding and underwriting that one must be aware of. Methods of investments: Fractional method, Mortgage fund investment, Equity ownership etc.

Things to consider before venturing out into private money investing:

