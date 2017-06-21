Investment Consultant FL 34471

WASHINGTON The United States Mint (Mint) will accept orders for the 2016 American Eagle One Ounce Silver Uncirculated Coin (product code 16EG) starting on December 1 at noon Eastern Time (ET).

The American Eagle One Ounce Silver Uncirculated Coin is the collector version of the United States Mint American Eagle Silver Bullion Coin. Struck on burnished blanks, this .999 fine silver coin has a finish similar to its bullion counterpart but carries the "W" mint mark indicating production at the United States Mint at West Point. Each coin is encapsulated and placed in a blue presentation case. A Certificate of Authenticity is included.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Mint's production of this coin. Its obverse (heads) features Adolph A. Weinman's full-length figure of Liberty in full stride, enveloped in folds of the flag, with her right hand extended, and branches of laurel and oak in her left. The inscription 30th ANNIVERSARY is incused on the edge of the coin.

The coin's reverse (tails), by former Mint Sculptor-Engraver John Mercanti, features a heraldic eagle with shield, an olive branch in the right talon, and arrows in the left.

The current price of the coin is $44....

Tags: