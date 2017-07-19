Dan Whites Middletown Office - Grand Opening Event at 291 Carter Dr, Middletown, DE 19709-5833, United States, Middletown

More than 85% of Marketplace consumers will qualify for tax credits; most to find plans for less than $75/month

Today, HHS announced that the Health Insurance Marketplaces are open for business, and Americans can again shop for high-quality, affordable coverage on an open, transparent market. This year, most Marketplace consumers will again have plan options for less than $75 per month, thanks to financial assistance.

This Open Enrollment, we're encouraging every American who might need coverage to visit HealthCare.gov, where they'll find options for affordable health insurance. This year, the vast majority of consumers will qualify for tax credits that help keep coverage affordable, and it's easier than ever to shop around and compare options, said HHS Secretary Sylvia M. Burwell. As we sound today's opening bell, let's also take stock of the historic gains in coverage we've made as a country, and work together to continue that progress.

Since the Marketplaces opened for business, they've helped drive the national uninsured rate down to historic low after historic low: it reached 8.6 percent in the first quarter of 2016, down from 16.3 percent in 2010. Thanks to the Affordable Care Act, 20 million more Americans have coverage today. The Marketplaces along with the expansion of Medicaid in 31 states and the District ...