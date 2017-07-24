Maybe Worth a Look

Newsvine

Mon Jul 24, 2017
    The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced today that it approved a final rule adding an alternative for foreign natural persons to the requirement to provide fingerprints when applying for CFTC registration.

