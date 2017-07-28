Planning Practice Crooked Tree Lane Vero Beach FL 32962

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency today entered into a Memorandum of Understanding that allows the agencies to share Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) data and analysis.
