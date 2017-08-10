Retirement Planning Guidance Garrison St Westminster CO 80021

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) today adopted a rule implementing a cross-border approach to the CFTC's margin requirements for uncleared swaps (Final Rule). Published in January 2016, the CFTC's margin rule applies to CFTC-registered swap dealers and major swap participants for which there is no Prudential Regulator (collectively, covered swap entities or CSEs). The Final Rule is closely aligned with the cross-border margin requirements already adopted by the Prudential Regulators. The Final Rule was adopted 2-1 via a seriatim vote with Commissioner J. Christopher Giancarlo dissenting.

