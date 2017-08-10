Newsvine

barbarousboss809

barbarousboss809 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 80 Comments: 0 Since: Jul 2016

Retirement Planning Guidance Garrison St Westminster CO 80021

Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded by barbarousboss809 View Original Article: routeandgo.net
Seeded on Thu Aug 10, 2017 4:08 PM
    Discuss:

    The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) today adopted a rule implementing a cross-border approach to the CFTC's margin requirements for uncleared swaps (Final Rule). Published in January 2016, the CFTC's margin rule applies to CFTC-registered swap dealers and major swap participants for which there is no Prudential Regulator (collectively, covered swap entities or CSEs). The Final Rule is closely aligned with the cross-border margin requirements already adopted by the Prudential Regulators. The Final Rule was adopted 2-1 via a seriatim vote with Commissioner J. Christopher Giancarlo dissenting.

    Source link ...

    Tags:

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor