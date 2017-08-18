Planning Professional East 840 North Orem

If converting a manual bookkeeping system to a computerized system, the conversion will take a bit more time than http://where2go.com/binn/b_search.w2g?function=detail&type=quick&listing_no=1619638&_UserReference=7F00000146B4BF78F453BB7B239E583C79B0 fresh because it needs to be sure the new system starts with information that matches the current books. The process for entering the initial data varies depending on the software chosen. To ensure that properly convert bookkeeping system, use the information that comes with the software; read through the manual, review the startup suggestions made to set up the system, and pick the methods that best match the style of operating.

The best time to convert is at the end of an accounting period. That way, don't have to do a lot of extra work adding transactions that already occurred during a period. For example, if it decided to computerize the accounting system on March 15, it has to add all the transactions that occurred between March 1 and March 15 into the new system. It's just easier to wait until April 1 to get started even if the software is bought on March 15. While converting to a computerized accounting system at the end of a month, the best time to do it is at the end of a calendar or fiscal year. Otherwise, we have to input data for all the months of the year that hav...

