Retirement Planning Services South Shore Blvd. League City Texas 77573

Minority-Owned Businesses Remained Resilient During Recession

WASHINGTON, D.C. Today's concern quick, Minority Business Ownership: Data from the 2012 research of Business Owners by Regulatory Economist Michael McManus, analyzes the info collected from minority business owners through the Census 2012 research of business people. After taking a closer go through the 5 years enveloping the commercial recession, McManus found that minority-owned businesses aided keep consitently the United States economic climate alive despite conventional setbacks.

