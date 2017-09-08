Retirement Practice Township Rd 215 Findlay OH

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) Division of Clearing and Risk (DCR) today issued guidance to clearinghouses to further the development of Recovery Plans and Wind-down Plans. For clearinghouses, or Derivatives Clearing Organizations (DCOs), the development of these plans is a critical element of risk management and contingency planning to address the extreme circumstances that could threaten DCOs' viability and financial strength, and is required by CFTC regulations.

